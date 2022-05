Boner of the Day for May 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’LL DO CROMWELL. THAT’LL DO.

Actor James Cromwell superglued himself to a Starbucks counter in New York to protest the chain’s policy of charging extra for plant-based milk.

viz ABC6

Boner Candidate #2: YOUR DAMN CHICKEN IS POOPIN’ ON MY BACK PATIO.

A Florida woman allegedly doused neighbor in urine over chickens “pooping on the back patio”

via Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: LET’S PLAY RITTENHOUSE

A new video game that is “loosely” based on controversial teenager Kyle Rittenhouse has been released on Steam.

via Gaming Bible