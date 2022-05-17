Boner of the Day for May 17th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE DRIVER HAD A DRIVER AND HE WAS DRIVING.

A couple driving down a Florida freeway caught dashcam footage of a man hitting golf balls on the side of the road. The man appeared to have pulled his car over near a grassy area next to the freeway and was hitting golf balls into a wooded area.

via NBC 2

Boner Candidate #2: JUST THINK OF IT AS A FLAVOR ADDITIVE.

A man in Vancouver, Washington who was arrested and being investigated for child pornography also admitted to police that he had urinated in the milkshake mix for “sexual gratification” while he was a night shift manager at a local Arby’s.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S NOT DESIGNED TO HELP BABIES; IT’S DESIGNED TO GET MIKE PUBLICITY.

Mike Lee has proposed a new act which he calls the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans (FORMULA) Act. Lee has proposed the FORMULA Act to allow the lifting of tariffs and import restrictions on baby formula made in other countries. “American babies are going hungry and the federal government is standing in the way,” said Mike Lee when discussing his proposed act.

via KUTV