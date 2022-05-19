Boner of the Day for May 19th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: NO ONE DESERVES IT.

A Davis County father is speaking out after a video of his son being bullied was shared with him by the school district. The video was taken by the bullies, showing food being thrown on the floor and then rubbed on the sole of a shoe before being fed to the man’s son.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: CALLING ALL CARS. BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THE POOPETRATOR.

Wichita police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera pooping in a beauty supply store. According to the police, eight wigs were destroyed by the “poopetrator”.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: BUSH FESSES UP.

While speaking at an event in Dallas on Wednesday, George Bush made the mistake of saying ‘Iraq’ while talking about the war in Ukraine.

via Market Watch