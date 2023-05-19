Boner of the Day for May 19th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: CHIP ROY IS THREATENING TO DEFUND THE MILITARY
Chip Roy (TX-R), Representative has been urging to stop funds to the military after there been multiple requests for celebration of LGBTQ+ holidays from all of the military branches. Chip has this to say, “What’s next, rainbow uniforms during pride month? If DOD doesn’t put a stop to these kinds of divisive, and frankly embarrassing, DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year’s [National Defense Authorization Act].” The NDAA is an annual budget proposal that needs approval from Congress. The NDAA from last year included $847 billion.
Boner Candidate #2: I WANT THE BIKE
A white female NYC hospital staffer has let go from her job after video shows her attempting to take a bike from a black man, who rented the bike. A spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals has this to say, “We are aware of the video involving a health care provider off duty and away from the hospital campus. The incident in the video is disturbing.” The video was roughly one minute and 30 seconds. Video started where the female is crying, “Help me! Help me! Please, help me!” It’s obvious she is weaponizing her tears by crying for help.
via Insider
Boner Candidate #3: I HAVE SLEEP APNEA. AND THAT’S A CRACK PIPE.
A GOP councilman (R) Rhode Island, Matthew Reilly, has resigned after bodycam video has gone viral of him sleeping in his car with a crack pipe in his hand. Video shows an officer approach the vehicle. The officer goes on to say, “You were literally choking in your sleep. Someone was flagging me down about it.” Matthew responded, “I have sleep apnea. I’m sorry.” To which the officer replied, “Well, you have a crack pipe in your hands.” Later in the video Reilly says, “It was a relapse. I’ve been clean for 13 years. I just got back into this, I just went through a really bad divorce.”
via MSN