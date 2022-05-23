Boner of the Day for May 23rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GET THE ORDER WRONG YOU SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES.

A Florida woman has been arrested on charges of burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and misuse of 911 after she attacked McDonald’s employees because something was wrong with her order.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T HAVE A TOWING HITCH.

A Washington State Trooper recently Tweeted a photo of a U-Haul moving truck that he pulled over because a person was attempting to drive the U-Haul with another passenger car inside the U-Haul instead of towing it.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: FAKE BEAR BAITING NEWS.

Utah man Wade Cox Lemon has been charged with “wanton destruction of protected wildlife” after an investigation found that Lemon had previously helped Donald Trump Jr. illegally bait and kill a bear on a guided hunt.

via Fox 13 Now