Boner of the Day for May 25th, 2022

Boner Candidate#1: THESE PEOPLE RUN OUR COUNTRY FOLKS.

Although Texas Governor Greg Abbott has identified the suspected shooter in the Robb Elementary School shooting, Rep. Paul Gosar is Tweeting false claims that the shooter was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien.”

via Business Insider

Boner Candidate#2: MAN TRAPS. REALLY? MAN TRAPS.

Former NYPD Detective Pat Bronson was a guest on Hannity on Tuesday to talk about his idea of “man traps” to protect against school shooters. These “man traps” would be a “series of interlocking doors” that would be “triggered by tripwire”

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate#3: “I MADE A MISTAKE.” SHE WAS 16 PASTOR. “I SINNED.” YES YOU DID.

After being confronted by his church leaders, Indiana pastor John Lowe publically informed his congregation that he had “committed adultery” and wanted forgiveness. A woman standing next to him informed the congregation of what Lowe failed to mention- that she had only been 16 during their first sexual contact.

via Huffpost