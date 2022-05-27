Boner of the Day for May 27th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HE REALLY NEEDED THAT PAPER

An Ohio man who was intoxicated and claimed he was armed stole toilet paper from a Dollar General and was later arrested and found with a BB gun.

via Cleveland 19

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS PRETTY EASY TO FIND

A Maryland man who robbed a 7-11 while armed was easily identified because he dropped his wallet and ID as he fled the scene.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: CURRENTLY, GOATS ARE PROHIBITED

City Council members in Cedar City recently discussed legalizing the ownership of goats amidst the baby formula shortage. Some residents said that goat’s milk is better for their baby than cow’s milk but the health department says goat’s milk should not be used as a substitute for baby formula. The ordinance change was shot down in a 3-2 vote over concerns of noise and mess.

via Fox 13