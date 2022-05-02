Boner of the Day for May 2nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: AND THIS TIME THE BAN IS DOUBLE SUPER PERMANENT.

After his initial ban from Twitter in January 2021, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell attempted to rejoin the platform on Sunday but was resuspended after only a few hours. The MyPillow Twitter account was also banned after Lindell began personally Tweeting from it.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: THESE ARE YOUR PEOPLE UTAH REPUBLICANS. THESE ARE THE NEW REPUBLICANS.

A Republican candidate for the Utah Legislature, Trevor Lee, was recently a guest on Jon Harvey’s “Modern Conservative Podcast”. On the Podcast, Lee called Spencer Cox a “Republican in name only” (RINO) and used a slur to refer to transgender people when discussing the bill that was vetoed by Cox.

via SL Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS LOOKING AT TRACTORS WHEN IT HAPPENED.

Member of Parliament Neil Parish is resigning after admitting to watching porn twice while in the House of Commons. He said the first time was not intentional and that he intended to look at a tractor website with a similar name as the porn website.

via NPR