Boner of the Day for May 3rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE JUST CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced the closure of a popular campsite in Cache County, effective immediately. The campsite is being closed down due to tons of trash, and damage from campers.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A SOUVENIR OF OUR TRIP

A family of US tourists caused a bomb scare at an Israel after they tried to bring an unexploded artillery shell home with them as a souvenir.

via BBC News

Boner Candidate #3: ANY MAN WHO DOES THIS DESERVES TO HAVE THAT JUNK REMOVED

A study in the United Kingdom found that roughly 76% of girls between the ages of 11 and 18 have received unwanted ‘dick pics’ at least once and 70% of them were asked to send pictures of themselves naked.

via PsyPost