Boner of the Day for May 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1 (Part One): AND THE LORD CREATED THE PROM AND THE PROM KING AND PROM QUEEN AND HE MADE THEM MAN AND WOMAN. AND WHEN THE LORD SAW WHAT HE HAD DONE HE SAID IT WAS GOOD.
Being chosen as prom king and queen is an honor bestowed upon one couple by all of their peers from their school. Ohio was the first state to have a high school crowning of two LGBTQ+ students, Dai’sean Conley and Rosie Green. Despite that being a populous vote by their peers, there were others who decided to stir up controversy. “Even when I was given the crown and I put on my head, there’s a lot of boos in the crowd,” Conley said. “I didn’t hear them. I only heard the congratulating, which I was very thankful for.” 2014 graduate of the same school, Jazzmine Brown, said, “Absolutely every kid should have the opportunity to be prom king, prom queen, anything they want to be.”
Boner Candidate #1 (Part Two): I’M GONNA SHOOT THAT PROM SCHOOL UP.
As it is when history is made, there is someone who wants to shoot it up. 42-year-old Brandon Moore, called the exact same school of the prom crowning of two LGBTQ+ students, and threated the safety of students. The threat was large, in the sense that it was not directed at anyone specific. “We commend the quick action of the Kettering Police Department both in assuring the safety of our students, staff and visitors and in identifying and apprehending the individual responsible for making the phone call this morning,” said a news release. He is charged with inducing panic and threatening violence at a local high school. He is currently behind bars.
Boner Candidate #2: ALL RIGHT, THAT’S IT. THIS TIME YOU ARE UNDER ARREST.
When you’ve had enough traffic violations, points add up and the state suspends your license. Typically that happens, and then you have to reinstate your license at a pricey fee. This happened to one New York woman 65 times before she was arrested. Janelda Camille continued to drive on her suspended license, and was finally apprehended because of it. “I’m just glad we were able to stop this individual before she ended up hurting somebody or hurting herself.” Since a suspended license did not stop her from driving, she will likely now face jail time. She was forced to surrender her license earlier this year, due to wrecks, and traffic violations.
Boner Candidate #3: FULL DISCLOSURE ON MY RENTAL APPLICATION
A man from Tulsa, Oklahoma had to bare a rejection to his rental application after intentionally airdropping naked pictures of himself during his rental application. Police were contacted to the apartment complex due to a complaint of an incident exposure via digital means. Once TPD arrived at the scene they had a conversation with the victim who stated that Mark Helm was the one who applied for an apartment. While the application was going on, two employees were sent two separate AirDrop notifications. They were intruiged as to what they were. So both employees accepted the notification, only to see Mark’s genitals.