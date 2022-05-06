Boner of the Day for May 6th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: NOW WE CAN SPEND ALL OF OUR TIME LOOKING FOR GHOSTS.

A British couple who won the “Set For Life” lottery will receive £10,000 a month for 30 years. They now plan on pursuing their passion for ghost-hunting full-time.

via BBC

Boner Candidate #2: IF I’M ELECTED MY FIRST OFFICIAL ACT WILL BE TO PARDON MYSELF.

Indiana man, Andrew Wilhoite, who killed his wife and dumped her body in a creek has won the GOP primary election and will be on the ballot for a township board seat. He is currently in jail awaiting trial for his wife’s murder.

via The National Desk

Boner Candidate #3: HE CERTAINLY MADE HIS POINT.

A Maryland man who attended a city council meeting, to discuss what he thought was “a turd of a bill”, made his point by wearing a poop emoji costume and appearing to set off a stink bomb before being escorted out.

via KFOR