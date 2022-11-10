Boner of the Day for November 10th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: RADIO SCUM
Sometimes in radio, you don’t have you stuff together, that’s just being an every day person. CBS Sports Radio contributor Shaun Morash, took that to another level, when he couldn’t control his bowels after erupting in laughter about a joke about the Phillies mascot pooping on people’s chests. Before unplugging his microphone, and rushing to the restroom, Morash said, “I just went in my pants.” The crew looked in horrific disgust as they saw the damage of what looked like a chocolate malt thrown in pants. Show’s host Damon Amendolara exlaimed, “On the other hand, I’m really terrified of a guy that, if you laugh really loud, can’t control the bowels.”
BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S TOO SMALL FOR FUTBALL BUT JUST RIGHT FOR HOMOPHOBIA
The country Qatar is preparing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and soccer fans around the world are eagerly awaiting. During a German broadcast, ambassador and former footballer Khalid Salman advised that he believes homosexuality “is damage in the mind.” Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar which only fueled Khalid to say, “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules.” Don’t hold your breath waiting for Qatar, to come to the door to be an inclusive host for everyone.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE WASN’T GOING TO NEED THAT FOOT.
Sometimes when you own a taxidermy shop, you need to be a leg above the competition. A Wisconsin woman, Mary K. Brown 38, has been accusing of amputating a dying mans foot for the purpose of displaying it at her taxidermy shop. The victim was admitted to the hospital because of a terrible fall, due to abysmally frostbitten feet. His health kept deteriorating while he was admitted. Mary planned to display the severed foot, alongside a sign that read, “Wear your boots, kids.” Days later the victim died after the amputation. Mary is scheduled to be in court Dec. 6th, 2022.