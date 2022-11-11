Boner of the Day for November 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THOSE ARE JUJU PANTIES. CALL FOR THE FETISH PRIEST.

A woman who appeared on a court show in Africa claims that her ex-boyfriend used her panties for juju because she could not keep a relationship after the two separated. The man admitted that he used juju to prevent other men from finding the woman attractive. The court later called in a “fetish priest” to reverse the juju.

Boner Candidate #2: A SHAMELESS ACT OF COWARDICE AND HATE

Construction of the Obama Presidential Center has been suspended after a noose was found at the site on Thursday. The Chicago Police Department has announced that they are “aware of the matter” and have begun an investigation. There is a $100,000 reward being offered for any information leading to suspects.

Boner Candidate #3: A GUN IN A CHICKEN AND THE PUN-MAD TSA

TSA at an airport in Florida recently found a gun stuffed inside a whole, raw chicken in a passenger’s luggage. The official Instagram of the TSA posted about the incident writing, “There’s a personal fowl here…We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time”. The Instagram post goes on to use even more terrible puns.

