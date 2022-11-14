Boner of the Day for November 14th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE#1: T.S.A SAYS THEY BELIEVE IT WAS A SCREENING MISSTEP OR TWO.

T.S.A somehow mistakenly allowed a man with not one, but two, boxcutters inside the cabin of a plane. The CT scan was not working at full capabilities so the boxcutters passed, but the passenger was still flagged for a more detailed search. At that point a T.S.A agent found a boxcutter, but violated policy and returned the boxcutter back to the passenger after the blade was removed. Mr. Cumberbatch, of Dayton, Ohio, said on Sunday, “He was saying he wanted to slice somebody and showed the weapon, sliding the blade in.” The plane was diverted to Atlanta, and once it landed nearly everyone left. Except one passenger who had tackled the man and that police officers arrived swiftly after.

via NY Times

BONER CANDIDATE#2: HOW ABOUT A STEAMING HOT BOWL OF DELICIOUS BAT SOUP?

Wanting to go viral over social media can be fun, but it also can be the worst thing to happen to you. Phonchanok Srisunaklua, went viral, for slurping down a bowl filled full with broth, tomatoes, and multiple dead bats. In the stomach churning video she pulls a bat out, and rips its wings off. Then she proceeds to gobble down ripped off nuggets of the bat, specifically noting that the meat was ‘sticky’. The bats were bought near the border of Laos, where bats infected with a cousin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been found. One viewer expressed their disgust of the video saying, “If you want to die, just die alone, don’t put others in trouble as well.”

via Newser

BONER CANDIDATE #3: BECAUSE KILLIN’ STUFF IS FUN.

A Utah county family is devastated after the loss of at least a dozen family pets, at the hands of teenagers, who poured dish soap in the pond. Their home surveillance camera caught 3 teenagers breaking into their gated community, and poured what looked like dish soap, in the pond. Olivia Burton said her dad went out around 1 pm to feed the fish, only to find most dead and other suffocating. T only thing they could do to save the fish was to pull them out and relocate them. Burton is disappointed that now her dad’s 69th birthday is ruined. She said, “We even cancelled the family party because it’s been so heartbreaking.”

via ABC4

Download X96's App