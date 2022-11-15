Boner of the Day for November 15th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: NEVER TRY TO HUG A PAL WHEN HE’S SHOWING THE FELLAS HIS NEW KNIFE.
A 34-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with “negligent injuring” after he accidentally stabbed his friend while showing off a knife in the parking lot of a bar. The man was showing a knife to a group of people when his friend, unaware, went to give him a hug.
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S GROSS BUT YOU HAVE TO ADMIT, THIS GUY HAS A LOT OF DETERMINATION.
A 79-year-old Japanese man who was seeking medical help admitted to putting a 90-inch jump rope inside his penis. Doctors had to perform surgery on the man as the rope was tangled in his bladder.
Boner Candidate #3: HE DIED FROM SELFICIDE.
A man who was sightseeing in Brazil was attempting to take a selfie on the side of a 40-foot cliff when he slipped and fell. The man hit his head on a rock and was pronounced dead at the scene.