BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHAT? WHAT’S THAT YOU SAY?

A man in the UK was struck with hearing loss so bad, it was affecting his balance, and golf game. Wallace Lee, 66, used to blame the hearing loss on the booming noises of the helicopters he used to work hear, until he went to the doctor. Once that doctor couldn’t remove the blockage, Wallace then went to an ear, nose, and throat surgeon to remove the blockage. “He tugged and all of a sudden it went, ‘pop’, and I had clarity again,” he said. “I hadn’t used one of those earbuds for five years.” he said. His hearing loss was due to that of an earbud that was lodged in his ear for at least 5 years.

BONER CANDIDATE#2: YOUR HONOR. I OBJECT TO THIS LINE O QUESTIONING.

The sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein has really heated up lately with witnesses bearing their testimony. California’s first lady was apart of those testifying when she become visibly shook after the defense attorney her asked to recreate the faked orgasm during her sexual assault. She claimed she faked an orgasm so Weinstein “would be done.” Jennifer Siebel Newsom couldn’t keep it together when Weinstein defense attorney, Mark Werksman, asked her how she “indicated her pleasure.” Jennifer rebutted, “This is not ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ I’m not doing that.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: IT WAS THE ONLY WAY TO GET TO THE QUESTION, “WHAT ARE ALLIGATORS?”

Jeopardy is under hot water quick after a ‘clue’ on a Jeopardy question uses killer Brian Laundrie death location, to help for a question about alligators. Brain had the whole entire country on watch for him last year as Gabby Petito went missing. The question absolutely focused on Brain’s location of death which, as many social media users point out, the answer to the question had absolutely nothing to do with Brian. Leaving many, including myself, to wonder why Jeopardy would even use Brian’s name in the first place for the clue of that question.

