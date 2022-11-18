Boner of the Day for November 18th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU SEE? THIS IS WHY GINA ALWAYS CHECKS

Most vacation require you to save, especially when inflation is hitting all time high across the globe. The last thing you want to do when saving, and traveling over 800+ miles is turn around because you found a hidden camera in your Airbnb. That is exactly what happened to Ana Lucia Bezerra and Júlia Stoppa when they rented an Airbnb in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The terrified travelers found the camera pointing to the bed. They promptly reported the incident to local authorities and complain to Airbnb. Brazilian police are reportedly investigating the case.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SEEMS THAT WHAT PROMINENT PEOPLE SAY HAS CONSEQUENCES

A century old Jewish cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois, has been defaced with swastikas’ and antisemitic hate speech specifically saying “Kanye was rite” which is reverberating hate crime attacks like a banner of the highway last month. Which read “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” Larry Yellen who has parent buried in the cemetery, has this to say, “They have defaced the gravestone of somebody who fought bravely in World War II through 50 missions in a B17 as a bombardier. I think they need to know a little bit about the people that they have attacked in such degrading form.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: IT’S NOT GETTING BETTER FOR QUEER PEOPLE IN OGDEN

A couple in Odgen is not backing down on being a safe space for LGBTQ after they found the charred remains of their pride flag burned Wednesday morning. Taylor Knuth, and Sean Bishop fly that flag outside their Odgen house and a symbol to be a safe space for anyone. Taylor said, “Queer people are often the target of that sort of violence. I’m not NOT going to put up a flag because someone’s trying to intimidate me.” People have continually been sending the couple flags, since word has gotten out of the incident, and they will proudly fly another flag again.

