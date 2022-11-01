Boner of the Day for November 1st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: CALL THE FBI. THEY’LL TELL YA. I’M ALLOWED TO HAVE THIS.

Last week, a Florida man was arrested after police found “a crystal substance” in his possession that tested positive for methamphetamine. He told the arresting officers to call the FBI because he was allowed to carry methamphetamine. He was later charged with felony drug possession.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: BOTH SIDES SHOULD BE MADE TO SIT OUT THE ENTIRE NEXT SEASON.

After a game between Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday, a brawl broke out in the tunnel as the players exited the field. Footage shows about 10 Michigan State players surrounding one Michigan player while punching and kicking him. The game and postgame were heated between the two teams but the exact reason for the brawl is unclear.

via The Detriot News

Boner Candidate #3: AND THE AUDIENCE LAUGHED…

During a campaign appearance in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kari Lake made a joke about the recent assault on Paul Pelosi. Laughter was heard from the crowd after Lake joked, “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection”.

via MSN

