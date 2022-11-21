Boner of the Day for November 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IF ANYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT “GROOMING CHILDREN” IT’S HER.

Patricia Kent, who recently ran for Washington County clerk, is receiving criticism for her comments on a drag show that was put on in St. George. Kent believes that drag shows are being used to groom children into satanic worship. It has recently come to light that when Kent was a teacher she had to resign from her position after she was found to be having “inappropriate and overly familiar relationships with students”.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: THE DEPUTY WAS SHOWING THE KIDS WHAT NOT TO DO WITH A GUN.

While taking part in law enforcement vocational training, a student at an Indiana high school was shot when a deputy’s gun was accidentally discharged. The student was grazed by the bullet and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy has been placed on leave while the Indiana State Police investigate.

via WFYI

Boner Candidate #3: HE DESERVED THE SQUIRT, I’D SAY.

During a football game in England, goalkeeper Tony Thompson was benched after he retaliated at a fan. The fan apparently urinated in a water bottle and handed it to Thompson who drank it before realizing it was urine. Thompson squirted the water bottle at the fan and was asked to leave the game.

via Fan Nation

