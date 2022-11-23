Boner of the Day for November 23rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: OH NIKKI, YOU PICKED THE WRONG PERSON TO INSULT.

Nikki Sixx is receiving backlash after he posted a Tweet insulting Taylor Swift. Sixx wrote, “Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new every-time she’s gonna drop an album”. Fans of Swift’s were quick to point out the differences in the recent success of the two artists.

via NME

Boner Candidate #2: DISRESPECT ON THE STEPS OF SACRED Chichén Itzá.

Recent videos posted on TikTok and Twitter show a woman climbing the steps of the Chichén Itzá pyramid in Mexico. In the videos, the woman can be seen dancing at the top of the pyramid before security motions for her to come down while a crowd boos and yells “lock her up”. When she reaches the crowd multiple people attempt to grab her and water bottles are thrown at her while she walks away. Climbing the steps of the pyramid has been forbidden sine 2008 in order to preserve the site.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: AS IT TURNS OUT, THE 600 DOLLAR BOOK YOU HOLD IN YOUR HANDS IS NOT VERY SPECIAL.

The publishing company Simon and Schuster is issuing refunds after selling 900 limited edition copies of Bob Dylan’s book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, which they claimed to have been “hand-signed” by Dylan himself. Autograph collectors noticed there was something odd about the signature in their books and found out that the signature was created by a machine used to replicate handwriting.

via Rolling Stone

Download X96's App