Boner of the Day for November 27th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOU MAY NOT LIKE IT BUT THE WORLD NEEDS ROCKS DAMN IT!
A community of homeowners in Herriman, Utah are voicing their frustrations as a recent change in scenery has made its way into their neighborhood. “I can’t afford to move somewhere else. I don’t have that capability,” said Jeffrey Western. South Valley Rock Products has a quarry near this community and have been working there without a permit for a while now. “It shakes the house; this whole house just vibrates when it blasts. We’ve seen mice like, a ton. I’ve caught 20 mice in the last month and a half,” finished Western. There is a public meeting that is going to be held on December 4th for the community members to voice their grievances with the company.
Boner Candidate #2: RUDY IS THE VICTIM HERE. CAN’T YOU SEE THAT?
Former U.S. district attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been appearing in a federal court in front of Judge Lewis Liman in regard to damages he caused to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in 2020 after the Presidential election. Giuliani has been ordered to surrender his assets to Freeman and Moss, but has yet to do so. The assets consisting of a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500, a collection of 27 designer watches, as well as his Manhattan apartment, all are part of the $146 million due to the two former workers. When asked by Judge Liman why he hasn’t complied with the court orders and deadlines, Giuliani protested about having a hard time financially. “The implications you are making against me are wrong. I have no car, no credit card, no cash, everything I have is tied up. They have put stop orders on my business accounts, and I can’t pay my bills,” said Giuliani. There is to be another trial held in January to decide whether Giuliani will also have to give up his World Series ring collection and his home in Florida. Giuliani, however, when asked if he regrets his actions towards Freeman and Moss says, “I do not regret it for a minute. I regret the persecution I have been put through.”
Boner Candidate #3: TROUBLE WITH CONCENTRATION? MAYBE A LITTLE HEROIN IS THE ANSWER.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been in the media quite a bit over the past year with stories of weird occurrences with animals, sexual assault allegations, and a brain worm, all while running a presidential campaign. RFK Jr. is now the nominee for Donald Trump for the nation’s health secretary, and a video of RFK Jr. saying he used heroin to get to the top of his college classes recently surfaced. “I’ll tell you something about heroin, for me it was (…) I did very very poorly in school until I started doing narcotics, then I went to the top of my class because I was (…) my mind was so restless and turbulent and I could not sit still,” said Kennedy in the video clip taken from the Shawn Ryan Show. “I was probably at some level medicating myself but, you know (…) it worked for me and if it still worked, I’d still be doing it, but it didn’t work,” continued Kennedy.
