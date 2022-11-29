Boner of the Day for November 29th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HIGH AS ‘F’ AND GOIN FOR A DRIVE.

On Friday, police arrested a Spanish Fork man when they found him naked in his car apparently intoxicated. When officers asked the man what he was doing, he said, “I’m high as f*** and I’m going for a drive”. While searching the man’s vehicle officers found drug paraphernalia and a container filled with methamphetamine.

Boner Candidate #2: HER’S MUST REALLY STINK.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently posted a Tweet comparing Covid to farts. Her Tweet reads, “If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??” Many people were quick to reply, pointing out the differences between gas and water droplets.

Boner Candidate #3: GEEZE! RUB IT IN WHY DON’T YA GHANA?

After Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in their World Cup game on Monday, a member of the Ghana coaching staff was seen taking a selfie with a player from South Korea’s team who was crying over the loss. Son Heung-min was visibly upset over the loss against Ghana and turned away from the staff member’s attempt at a photo. Later footage shows different members of Ghana’s coaching staff consoling Son as he cries.

