Boner of the Day for November 2nd, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WE SHOULD REQUIRE THESE LITTLE RACIST MONSTERS TO GIVE UP THEIR CITIZENSHIP AND LEAVE THE COUNTRY

Cell phone video of teenagers in Walmart have gone viral across social media. They are head to toe in blackface as well as dressed up as inmates. A few others are dressed up as S.W.A.T escorting them around. Police in Cedar City, as well as two school districts have prompted an investigation into the incident after the video has surfaced through nearly every social media platform. Gov. Spencer Cox begged Utahns to “do better.” In the video, the person filming can be heard saying, “You guys are not going to get any scholarships because this is a hate crime.” One of the teenagers responds, “We all dropped out of high school. It’s ok.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: NEXT; WE’LL MAKE CURTAINS OUT OF GRANDPA AND USE GRANDMA FOR PILLOW CASES.

Honoring your pet after they pass is a norm that’s been continuing on for generations. A family in Australia wants to remember their best friend pooch forever, by turning their golden retriever into a rug. The video had social meida questioning their own way to honor their beloved pet. As one person pondered, “Though morbid and sad, I’ve wondered what it would look like for [my dog] to one day be preserved like [a rug].” Another said, “Might not be for everyone, but it’s an interesting way to keep that sensory connection alive far after the beloved pet is gone.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: MAYBE YOU SHOULD WORRY LESS ABOUT THE DRESS CODE AND MORE ABOUT SCHOOL SECURITY.

An Uvalde Florida mom is furious, after the school called her about her 11 year old child’s ripped jeans, 5 months after losing her 10 year old child. She’s irate that the school appears to have more of a focus on the dress code that they would have security. The mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio tweeted, “UCISD (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District), focus on school security. Maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive. One thing we’re not going to do is dress code my 11-year-old for some ripped jeans.”

