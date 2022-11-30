Boner of the Day for November 30th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SURE I’M PROUD…KID’S HEADED IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.

A video has gone viral after a father posted what he found on his son’s iPad. The father is seen proudly asking his son about the video of the woman dressed in a sexy Bugs Bunny costume with the child responding with a giggle.

via Twitter

Boner Candidate #2: JESUS TOLD ME TO DO IT.

A woman flying from Texas to Ohio has been arrested after attempting to open the door of the airplane mid-flight. The 34-year-old woman later claimed that Jesus told her to take the flight and open the door.

via LadBible

Boner Candidate #3: FRANKLIN GRAHAMS UGLY LIE.

Franklin Graham recently posted misinformation about the Respect for Marriage Act on Facebook in order to stir up controversy with his followers. Graham posted, “It is very disappointing that these 12 Republican senators would side with the Democrats and ultra-liberal Senator Chuck Schumer to put the vast majority of Americans who believe in and support marriage between a man and a woman in jeopardy”, obviously lying to his followers about the details of the bill.

via AlterNet

