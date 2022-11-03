Boner of the Day for November 3rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HE IS A VISITOR THAT WON’T BE INVITED BACK.

A man who was visiting Utah, Michael Freeman, attended a Halloween party in Woods Cross on Saturday and became so drunk he was asked to leave. As he left with some other partygoers, Freeman stole a car that had a four-year-old girl buckled in the backseat. He then lead the police on a 16-minute chase that ended near the airport when Freeman crashed into a patrol car. Freeman was arrested and now faces several felony and misdemeanor charges.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: THANK GOODNESS WE HAD THE X-RAY MACHINE SET TO DETECT GATOR.

A man from the US who was traveling from Munich to Singapore was stopped at airport security after a rare albino alligator was found alive in his suitcase. The 42-year-old man had wrapped the small alligator in plastic and taped it in a circular position inside the suitcase. The alligator was in poor health when airport security found it but is recovering with proper care. It is believed that the man was going to attempt to sell the rare alligator on the black market in Singapore.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: I’M AFRAID THIS IS BECOMING NORMAL, SOMEHOW.

A student at Springville High School has been suspended after wearing a KKK costume to school on Halloween. The student first showed up to school wearing a white sheet as if dressed up as a ghost but was later seen taking a white, pointed hood out of his bag and wearing it for photos.

via Fox 13

Download X96's App