Boner of the Day for November 4th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU DON’T NEED TO KNOW ENGLISH TO KNOW THAT GOING TO DISNEY WORLD IS NOT FREE.

Baica Crisan walked right into Disney’s Magical Kingdom without paying. The 37 year old was passing employees and security alike, as if they wouldn’t notice him or his child. A Disney security manager was on the defensive, and attempted to stop the man for a ticket. Baica pushed past him and continued down the Main Street USA. An investigator along with the security manager continued to follow the man, and when confronted again, Crisan pretended like he didn’t understand the English language. Although later he seemed to have ‘good command’ of the language.

via ClickOrlando

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE JOKE WAS REFERRED TO AS BOTH VULGAR AND FOUL

Freshly resigned Utah State athletic director has caught flak after a 2020 video has recirculated online. The 8 second video shows John Hartwell, on a phone call with the volume on speaker. He was laughing incredibly hard as he says “Get your d— out of that boy’s a–.” Dee Brown is a prominent donor to USU and is listed on USU’s website as a “President’s Circle” contributor. Brown claimed on Twitter to be the one to be speaking with Hartwell, he wrote, “I told John a funny, off-color joke and what you see here is John laughing and giving me a dose of my own medicine. We both thought this was a private conversation.”

via Salt Lake Tribune

BONER CANDIDATE #3: IT WAS THE BIGGEST REGRET OF HER LIFE.

An Idaho woman, Brandi Morgan, was officially sentenced for intentionally running over a stranger that she thought was someone else. She was sentenced for 2 to 10 years in prison for the heinous act. The victims feet were both broken, and did not get up after being struck. Video surveillance shows that the vehicle assault was “very deliberate and on purpose.” The detective informed Brandi that she struck the wrong person. He said, “I asked Brandi if she thought anger overclouded her judgment and took over her. Brandi agreed and said, ‘That’s the biggest regret of my life.”

via KSL

