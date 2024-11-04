Boner of the Day for November 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: That’s Not A Knife
A theft with a knife was caught off guard when robbing a store because the store owner had a much bigger knife. Video shows the robber entering the store, as well as putting the knife in his waistband while he walked behind the counter. Briefly after the robber leaves the store as you see an employee with a much bigger knife. According to a store representative, the employee was cutting a sandwich when the robber came in.
Boner Candidate #2: This is why I don’t Uber Eats
An Uber Eats driver is facing burglary assault and grand theft charges after snacking on a customers food, and then spitting in their face after being confronted about it. The driver was spotted by the customer, removing food from the bag that she ordered, while outside the customer’s home. At that point the customer went outside noticing her fall decorations were moved around towards the drivers car. The Uber driver stole nearly $330 worth of fall and Halloween decorations from her customers home. A spokesperson from Uber stated, “This behavior is shocking and unacceptable We removed the courier’s access to the Uber platform and are supporting law enforcement with their investigation.”
Boner Candidate #3: What you do is call for help
The 21-year-old driver “was scared and didn’t know what to do” after running over a 63 year old man in a car wash parking lot. The driver proceeded to wash his car while the elderly man laid there dying. Once the driver was done washing his car he ended up fleeing the scene. The elderly man was cleaning the parking lot before he was ran over. His actions were unclear why, as he was not an employee of the car wash. The victim’s daughter told Fox 13, “I just talked to him last night. He loves eagles — he’s an eagle man, he loves anything with eagles, he collects anything with eagles. He’s going to be flying with the eagles.”