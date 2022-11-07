Boner of the Day for November 7th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S NOT IN THE STORY BUT I BET THEY LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER.

A Cedar City woman is facing charges after she admitted to chasing her ex-boyfriend in her car and attempting to run him off the road after she caught him cheating. Instead of running her boyfriend off the road, the woman ended up crashing her own vehicle.

via ABC 4

Boner Candidate #2: THIS GUY HAD IT ALL FIGURED OUT.

An Ohio man is being charged after he went to a Subway and fired shots because was upset about an item being discontinued from Taco Bell. Witnesses say the man entered the Subway restaurant and began harassing employees and customers. When one customer tried to calm the man down, he fired shots into the air. The people in the Subway store were eventually able to lock the man outside, where he shot through a window hitting a customer in the leg.

via WSBTV

Boner Candidate #3: I THOUGHT SHE WAS ONE OF THE GUYS.

SLCPD officer, Jeffrey Kevin Loosle, has been charged with sexual battery after he hit a female co-worker on the butt during a work training session over the summer. Loosle said he attempted to hit the woman on the arm because he thought she was “one of the guys”, but since he was wearing a boxing glove his arm fell and hit her elsewhere. There are multiple pending investigations on the matter.

via Salt Lake Tribune

