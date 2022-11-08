Boner of the Day for November 8th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WE NEED TO KNOW WHEN AND HOW OFTEN YOU HAVE YOUR PERIOD IF YOU WANT TO PLAY SPORTS.

For years, Utah athletes in high schools and some universities are required to answer questions about their menstral cycles in order to participate in playing sports. Which there are many other states than Utah, that execute this requirement for females to play sports. Why is that a requirement you might ask, but there’s no clear answer. Where Roe vs Wade is no longer the law of the land, this requirement has caught flak, as worries of this information getting into lawmakers hands. Utah high schools all over the state, store these forms electronically and have access to the information provided in them.

via MSN

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SIR, ARE YOU AWARE THAT YOU HAVE A PARTRIDGE HANGING FROM YOUR…..

The last thing you want for Christmas is a naked hunter with a partridge dangling from his pear tree. A outrageous video has surfaced online with this man, in nothing but socks and boots. He’s gripping a rifle with more birds tied around the barrel. The naked individual seems to of caught enough birds to feed the whole family for Thanksgiving. The man says to the camera, “Today, we had an amazing hunt, we truly had a blast. So this is what it is, cousin, this does not stop.”

via NY Post

BONER CANDIDATE #3: JESUS LORD I DO NOT GET PAID ENOUGH FOR THIS

A black student worker at the University of Kentucky was attacked, and calling racial slurs early Monday morning by another student. There’s viral video of the incident where The student worker, Kylah Spring, was attempting to help the student as she seemed to be struggling while intoxicated. The student, Sophia Rosing, was seen attempting to hit and attack Kylah. Kylah asked Sophia to stop where Sophia replied, “Nope, you’re a n—-r and you’re a b—h.” Kylah peacefully muttered, “Oh Jesus Lord, I do not get paid enough for this.”

via NY Post

Download X96's App