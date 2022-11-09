Boner of the Day for November 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU WANT TO STEAL A BUNCH OF STUFF? KNOCK YOURSELF OUT, BUDDY.

A 17-year-old Washington boy was caught on camera attempting to rob a Louis Vuitton store with about $18,000 worth of products. In the video, the boy is seen grabbing items from the shelf and turning to flee but ends up running into a glass window and falling to the floor. A security guard can be seen checking on the man and taking the stolen goods from his hands.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: JUST COVER UP THE DAMNED LOGO

A Florida high school marching band was scheduled to play on Main Street in Disney World on Saturday but will no longer be performing because the school refuses to cover its logo. Disney has twice told the Venice High School marching band that they would be allowed to perform if they do not display the logo of their mascot, “The Indians”. Because the principal of the school would not comply, Disney removed the band from the schedule.

via Herald Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: BBQ KAREN

A woman who was eating at a famous local bar-b-que restaurant in North Carolina called the police to complain that her meat was too pink. The restaurant posted about the incident on Facebook saying that the woman seemed “proud” to have called the police. The “BBQ Karen” also left a one-star review for the restaurant.

via Yahoo! News

