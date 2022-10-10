Boner of the Day for October 10th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HEY THANKS FOR THE BEER
It seems some people lost the memo by thinking a Trump Rally was at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. A few crazed member’s made a scene at the comedy club by taking heckling the comedian to the next level. Halfway though their set Ariel Elias was berated about who they voted for in the last election. “Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think?” Ariel Elias answered. At that point a man threw a can a beer that exploded from the brick wall behind her, and in the video you can watch her calmly pick it up, then she finishes it off. “I knew I had to chug it,” she says. “I was so relieved that there was still some left in there after it exploded against the wall.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: IF NOT A WEDDING HOW ABOUT A FUNERAL INSTEAD
Woodhaven Pointe, of Midvale Utah, is under fire after refusing to return funds after the groom (Kevin) died before the wedding by suicide. The mother of the bride, Virginia Cervantes claimed, “Everyone reimbursed us except for the venue, their policy is very clear, on the contract it says no refunds unless it’s in 90 days. We didn’t have 90 days notice.” Woodhaven Pointe proposed that they hold a celebration of life at their location instead for Kevin. The families found that offer insulting. “I know that this was the venue that was supposed to be rented but we can’t celebrate life under these circumstances,” Virginia articulated.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: LOOK, THEM’S THE RULES.
Southern Suburban peewee football is stirring up the pot, by not allowing a 13 year old football to play football, because he has tested into 10th grade. There’s no exceptions in their policy for allowing a ‘high schooler’ to play peewee football. His team will have to forfeit the final 4 games left, and be left out of the playoffs unless officials revise their decision. Team president Gary Richardson said, “Here’s a young man that is 13 years old doing a 10th grade education and he is being penalized, not just him, but the whole program is being penalized.” His coaches say he’s not emotionally or physically ready to be playing with kids who are in high school.