Boner of the Day for October 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON MAN! COULDN’T YOU JUST PLAY THROUGH?

A 61-year-old man was arrested at Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after he beat up another player because they were playing too slowly.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #2: IF ONE OF YOUR KIDS TELLS YOU THEIR JOINING A FRATERNITY…REFUSE TO PAY FOR THEIR COLLEGE.

The University of Miami immediately shut down the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity because a video from a house party showed that members “violated policy and engaged in actions outside the boundaries of fraternity values.” In the video, members of the fraternity are seen singing a song about having sex with a dead woman.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: SHE LET HER RACISM GET THE BEST OF HER.

A recording of a conversation between Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and three other Latino leaders that took place last October has been leaked. In the recorded audio, Martinez can be heard making racist comments about council members and calling one of her colleagues a “little bitch”. After an article was written about her comments, Martinez made an apology statement saying, “In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry.”

via LA Times

