Boner of the Day for October 12th 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HE’S A BONER FOR SURE, BUT KIND OF INGENIOUS.

A Japanese woman was allegedly scammed by a ‘Russian astronaut stuck in space.’ Who claimed to loved her repeatedly, then promising to marry her once he landed back on earth. How was he supposed to get back to earth without money? Well that’s what he kept asking from her in return for his forever love. She sent him 4.4 yen ($30,000) in different payments over the course of month. When he kept requesting more, she grew suspicious so the police were contacted. It’s now being investigated as a romance scam.

via Newser

BONER CANDIDATE #2: STOP THE STEAL AT FAT BEAR WEEK.

Yesterday voters weighed in on the most wholesome of all weigh gain competitions, Fat Bear Week. There’s some conspiracy going around in this elimination type tournament. An email sent to The Rolling Stone confirmed that the integrity of Fat Bear Democracy is under attack. Officials snuffed out the nine thousand fraudulent fat bear votes, that were sent in last second. The spam attack benefitted no other than, the 2019 Fat Bear Champion, Holly (435). With the true results showing the big as a boulder, 747, as the clear 2022 champion. Democracy disaster was avoided, and we tip our hat to 747.

via The Rolling Stone

BONER CANDIDATE #3: IF YOU NEEDED ANY FURTHER PROOF THAT RACISTS ARE STUPID HERE IT IS.

Former Auburn football coach turned GOP Senate, Tommy Tuberville, pushed racist narrative during a campaign rally hosted by Donald Trump. As calls for reparations from slavery have growing for years, Republicans continually push back. Tommy boy here seems to think that Democrats support reparations for slave descendants because “they think the people who do crime are owed that.” Let’s not take this out of context. What Tommy fully attested, “They are not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”

via USA Today

Download X96's App