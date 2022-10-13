Boner of the Day for October 13th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: MOM WOULD WANT ME TO HAVE SOME FUN.
A 53-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested after he stole about $18,000 from his 85-year-old mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s. The man told authorities that he believed his mother gave him permission to spend the money on a new car, a model train, and a dating website called “asiandating.com”.
Boner Candidate #2: HE IS JUST ABSOLUTELY THE WORST HUMAN ALIVE TODAY.
During yesterday’s Sandy Hook verdict, Alex Jones was not present in the courtroom but was instead broadcasting on his Infowars Livestream. When the jury announced that Jones would be ordered to pay almost $1 billion to the families of the Sandy Hook victims, he apparently laughed and said, “Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?” while also soliciting “donations” from his viewers.
Boner Candidate #3: GIRLFRIEND? SISTER? THE REAL PROBLEM HERE IS HE TOOK HER TO HOOTERS.
A video has gone viral on TikTok after a Hooters employee filmed herself talking about an experience while she was working. The employee, Jody Tavares, said that a man who was on a date with another woman tried to give Tavares his phone number. Tavares said in the video, “I’m tired of these men acting s*****” and “I’m going to expose him”. It was confirmed in the comments that the woman the man was with was his sister.