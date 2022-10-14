Boner of the Day for October 14th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HE SOMEHOW MANAGED TO ELUDE COPS FOR TWO WEEKS

Two weeks on the run with the most obvious face tattoo on the face of planet earth was Jaimes Sutton. A big fat word tattoo ‘beast’ right on Jaimes forehead. Sutton’s arrest came this Wednesday after facing ridicule from the public after local police asked for their help in locating the suspect. One Facebook user mocked, “Keep your eyes open for this man. He’ll be extremely hard to spot in a crowd.”

via NY Post

BONER CANDIDATE #2: TIGERS AT HOME; JAGUARS ONLINE

If you’re missing Tiger King, look no further than Trisha Denise Meyer aka Mimi Exotic. With tigers in her home, and selling a jaguar online, the Joe Exotic knock off is trying to avoid the FBI. The plastic pariah animal dealer has been meddling in online merchandising. Illegally selling a jaguar to a California man online, for $30,000, and an additional fee for transporting it from Texas. This is not her first run in with the law for similar crimes.

via Independent

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WHERE YOUR SUPPORTERS LIVE IS IRRELEVANT

Deborah Gatrell of West Valley City woke up early yesterday shocked to find a vandalized poster of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote. The vandalism was of a swastica, a racial slur, and ‘Vote Trevor Lee’ spray painted over the MLK quote: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” When reported reached out to Trevor Lee he seemed befumbled that the incident happened where it did. Lee said, “I think, for the most part, a lot of my supporters if not all live here.”

via Fox13

