Boner of the Day for October 18th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHO’S IDEA WAS IT TO BUILD THE SCHOOL HERE?

Boston Chemical Data Corp. validated worries about WWII Nuclear Weapons Found in Missouri School. There’s more than plenty of radioactive contamination coming from that elementary school. The school is sitting on a floodwater plain that was contaminated by weapon creation in WWII. The river has been continually cleaned up for the last 20 years.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT REALLY ISN’T A LIE.

Challenger Tim Ryan called out his opponent, Republican J.D Vance, for saying he thinks Alex Jones was a credible source of information. When J.D Vance was pressed on the matter, he said that’s not true. Vance persisted, “This is a complete fabrication. I never said that.” Tim Ryan snarked, “You’re on tape, man. It’ll be like 30 minutes and we’re all going to know you’re lying.”

via YahooNews

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I WAS GONNA EAT ALL OF THEM MYSELF

We now live in a world where you cannot carry donuts to feed deer for bait when hunting. As a hunter was arrested in Hudson Valley, New York for smearing donuts in and on trees. The disappointed donut dimwit told officials he planned to eat all the donuts himself, including the one’s stuffed in trees.

via Hudson Vally Post

Download X96's App