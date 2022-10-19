Boner of the Day for October 19th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I JUST THOUGHT…’YOU KNOW, THESE PEOPLE HAVEN’T SUFFERED ENOUGH”

William Roberts, in federal court, has pleaded guilty to dumping raw waste into the Jackson water system. The current water system has been bombarded with setbacks for years. The FBI, EPA, and local officials investigated the case. “The defendant’s negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system.” said a special agent for the EPA. Roberts or his attorney did not respond to a request for comment. He will be sentenced on December 14, 2022.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I THINK WE KNOW WHO’S SIDE KEVIN IS ON.

Liz Cheney seems to of had enough of Kevin McCarthy, who suggested a Republican led House and Senate would not support Ukraine. Kevin said to Punchbowl News, “People are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it … It’s not a free blank check.” Liz Cheney went on to say, “I don’t know that I can say I was surprised, but I think it’s really disgraceful that Minority Leader McCarthy suggested that if the Republicans get the majority back that we will not continue to provide support for the Ukrainians.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: BRILLIANT NEW SOCCER STRATEGY

A professional soccer player, has flashed his one eyed willy, to distract his opponent during a free-kick. Geisson Perera went to the extreme, and waited for the opposing team to line up, before letting his trouser snake loose. Unsure of how thoroughly he thought this through, the opposing team still missed the kick anyways. The 31 year old wasn’t charged or penalized for the drawer dropping incident. It takes every inch of your body to pull out a win sometimes, but instead his team was shafted for the loss.

