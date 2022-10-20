Boner of the Day for October 20th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SENT HER TO A PLACE WHERE SHE WAS GROPED. BUT WHEN YOU SENT HER THERE YOU WERE ON TV SO IT’S OKAY.

Dr. Phil and CBS are asking a judge to award them around $400,000 in legal fees after a 20-year-old girl sued them and lost. Hannah Archuleta filed a lawsuit against Dr. Phil after she was sexually assaulted at the treatment center she was sent to by the producers of his show. Dr. Phil’s attorneys argued that he and CBS are not at fault because they can exercise free speech on television.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: THE JUDGE WORE TENNIS SHOES.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr from practicing law. The court stated that Judge Carr “ruled her courtroom in a reckless and cavalier manner, unrestrained by the law or the court’s rules” because she referenced a TV show about a strip club, wore t-shirts and tennis shoes, and joked with defendants.

via ABC

Boner Candidate #3: I’M SORRY. I’M REALLY STRESSED.

Randy Kaufman has been arrested and has suspended his campaign for the governing board of the Maricopa County Community College District after he was caught masturbating in his car near a preschool. When he was confronted about his actions he apologized and said “I’m really stressed.”

via Huffpost

Download X96's App