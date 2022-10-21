Boner of the Day for October 21st, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I TRUELY BELIEVE THEY WOULD BE AMERICA FIRST REPUBLICANS.

Kari Lake continues to spew nonsense even she knows nothings about. Claiming MLK would be a MAGA Republican if he were alive today. At a campaign rally Wednesday, Lake commented, “I’m a true believer that if MLK, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today, if JFK were alive today, if our founding fathers were alive today, they would be America-First Republicans. I really believe that.” Which that statement has caused an uproar big enough that Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, fired back to Kari. Saying she was being dismissive of MLK’s “seminal work and beliefs.”

via Daily Beast

BONER CANDIDATE #2: EVERYONE OF THE MONSTERS WHO DID THIS SHOULD BE LOCKED UP FOR EVER.

In Mississippi, three counts of felony charges have been dished out to four daycare workers, for intentionally scaring children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good” with masks. At times in the video you can see the workers in the mask inches away from a child’s face, screaming. The owner of the daycare is not facing charges, as she fired the employees immediately. Parent Katelyn Johnson had this to say, “Whether they had a mask on or a mask off, their behavior was unacceptable. My blood pressure was raised. It broke my heart for my child. I was angry.”

via KSL

BONER CANDIDATE #3: AN ALL NEW LEVEL OF DANGEROUS INFORMATION

Tucker Carlson is spreading more false information. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. Surgeon General during the Trump administration said, “This is an all new level of dangerous misinformation.” Tucker didn’t do his research when taking to a tweet from a Fox News contributor. Tucker tweeted himself “The CDC is about to add the Covid vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, which would make the vax mandatory for kids to attend school.” Healthcare officials feel undermined while trying to spread factual information while having to counter deliberate misinformation.

via Yahoo News

Download X96's App