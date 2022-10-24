Boner of the Day for October 24th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU CALL THAT, THAT PORNOGRAPHIC PICTURE “ART”?
A recently painted mural on the wall of a tattoo shop in Midvale is sparking debate over whether or not the image is art or pornography. The artist, Shae Peterson, says the mural depicts “a woman protecting a man from darkness” and obtained city approval before painting the scene. One opposing Midvale resident said during a city council meeting that she believes the mural, “shows an apparently naked male and female, looking as if they are experiencing ecstasy,” implying that the image is pornography.
Boner Candidate #2: LIKE I’VE ALWAYS SAID; SPORTS MASCOTS ARE JERKS.
During a children’s football game on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcon’s mascot appeared to try to start a fight with one of the children who was playing. The children were playing against the mascots when Freddie Falcon knocked one child down and started taunting him. The child swung at the mascot which started a fight between the two. The child’s teammates and coach break the two up while the mascot seems to celebrate.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M GONNA BEAT SOME RELIGION INTO THAT BOY.
A Clearfield man has been convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence after he beat up his son during an argument. The argument apparently started when the 18-year-old son told his father he did not want to go on a mission for the LDS church.