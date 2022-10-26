Boner of the Day for October 26th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: BUCKLE UP FOR SAFETY; BUCKLE UP.

A photo is going viral after a traffic camera in Queensland caught a glimpse of someone who wasn’t wearing their seatbelt. In the photo, the male driver is seen buckled up with his arm around a female passenger whose head seems to be in the man’s lap. Although people are speculating over the exact behavior happening, the driver was fined $680 for wearing a seatbelt incorrectly.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THE DAHMER SPECIAL

A pizza shop in Texas has become popular over the last few weeks after they put out a Halloween display pizza that they named “The Dahmer Special”. The pizza shop used ramen noodles, fake blood, and prop body parts to make the “decoration” and will not actually include the pizza on the menu. The owner of the pizza shop says there have been mixed reactions about “The Dahmer Special”, but plans to keep the display up until after Halloween.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #3: HOW TO SETTLE A DISPUTE? PEE AND CAT POOP SHOULD DO IT.

A couple in the UK were on vacation when they got a doorbell notification that someone was on their property. Apparently, their neighbor was upset over a communal parking space being used by the couple and stepped onto their property to spread urine and cat feces. The upset neighbor was seen pouring a bottle of urine through the mail slot and smearing cat feces on a vehicle. Although the couple filed a police report, the Hampshire Police dropped the case because the damage was under £500.

via Mirror

Download X96's App