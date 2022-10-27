Boner of the Day for October 27th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MARY ANN IS PURE OF HEART, UH HUH.

Arizona Republican State House nominee, Mary Ann Mendoza, is being chastised for photos circulating on social media. The State House nominee is dressed up in blackface as Aunt Jemima for a Halloween costume. She isn’t selling pancakes. There are other images showing Mary in brown face dressed up as a Native American as well. A friend came to her aid. Kathleen Winn said, “Her heart is pure and she deserves our full support. Whatever makeup she wore is no worse than drag queen’s.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT MIGHT BE ASKED, ‘WHY DO YOU STILL WALK AMONG US?’

Matthew Perry thinks all good actors just die. Once you’ve made it in Hollywood that’s it, you’re dead. Unless you’re a hack of course, if you’re a hack in the Hollywood industry you’ll be fine. According to the released excerpts from Matthews new memoir – Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing – he’s still confused why Keanu Reaves is still with us. He begs the question, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

via People

BONER CANDIDATE #3: IF YOU HAVE A CO-WORKER THAT’S DIFFICULT YOU HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO POUR SOME BLEACH IN HIS PEPSI

Jerome Ellis, a Dollar General employee in Florida, thought it would be a good idea to bleach the insides of a coworker after an argument. The employee was arrested after video surveillance shows him pouring bleach in his coworkers can of Pepsi. Video footage also shows the employee spitting in the Pepsi can and attempting to unplug the camera. When confronted by police Jerome told deputies that he only placed bleach around the brim of the drink to get back at the victim for being difficult to work with.

via Fox35

Download X96's App