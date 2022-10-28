Boner of the Day for October 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: OH, WE’LL CATCH HIM….NO DOUBT ABOUT IT.

On Wednesday morning, a man in Jersey City robbed someone who was taking $800 out of an outdoor ATM. As the robber fled, he dropped a bag containing an identification card from the Hudson County Jail.

via NJ.com

Boner Candidate #2: SENATOR COTTON IS PROUD OF HIS WILLFUL IGNORANCE.

In his new book, Senator Tom Cotton bragged about pretending to pay attention during Donald Trump’s impeachment trials while actually reading about “the science of coronaviruses, the methods of vaccine development and the history of pandemics”.

via The Guardian

Boner Candidate #3: NOT RACIALLY MOTIVATED? MMMMM?

Body camera footage from July shows Moab police officer Amanda Edwards searching for a black shoplifting suspect while twirling a rope as if preparing to lasso the suspect. Concerned citizens can be heard asking about the lasso and later in the video, the officer mentions to her partner that people were taking photos of her. Sheriff Steven White says the investigation shows “no indications” that the incident was racially motivated.

via Deseret News

