Boner of the Day for October 31st, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I’M GUESSING THAT KYRIE THINKS HE’S SMART

Another big brained conspiracy idea consumed by Kyrie Irving. If that wasn’t enough he’s also defending an anti-semitic documentary. The conspiracy Kyrie is peddling is “New World Order” secret societies that was first pushed by everyone’s favorite, Alex Jones. The theory suggests that the elites, or people working in the government, are working together to make the entire population slaves. Releasing viruses, inflation, and lockdowns are amongst of the few methods that the ‘elites’ use to enslave the population. Kyrie says he is “not going to stand down on anything I believe in.”

BONER CANDIDATE#2: I THINK WE SEE THE FUTURE OF TWITTER HERE.

Elon Musk published a tweet Sunday, that is linked to a site that produces fakes news. The tweet pushed false allegations about the attack on the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Musk’s tweet was a reply to Hillary Clinton’s tweet that was reaming Republicans for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories.” Musk’s tweet was titled, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye” with a link to an article that claims that Mr. Pelosi was drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute. The tweet has since been deleted.

BONER CANDIDATE#3: PLEASE STOP THESE PEOPLE

Donald Trump Jr, known to his followers as the “Meme War General” has no sense of decency. When posting online a picture of a hammer and Hanes brand underwear titles “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready” Trump Jr. isn’t original using hate as a platform for a meme. He isn’t one of a kind. His followers went wild after he posting the meme which garnered 50,000 likes. He continued to think he was funny in the comments section by saying, “If you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa, you can instantly transform yourself into a Hunter Biden.”

