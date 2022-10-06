Boner of the day for October 6th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HERE’S THE THING: POLLS SHOW HIM RUNNING EVEN WITH HIS DEM. OPPONENT

A woman who has been accusing Herschel Walker, Rep. Gerogia Senate candidate, of paying for a 2009 abortion has now dropped even more shocking news. She is also the mother of one of Herschel’s known children! Documents provided by the woman show that she isn’t lying, including a personal check he sent for a reimbursement for the abortion. When asked about the accusation he said it was “a flat out lie.” Then he was asked about if he knew who the woman was, surprisingly he said “not at all.” Some scrutinize that if you cannot remember the mother of your own child, it’s hypocritical to have a pro-life opinion.

via YahooNews

BONER CANDIDATE #2: TRUMP VS ZOMBIE WASHINGTON AND ZOMBIE LINCOLN.

When it comes to campaigning for presidency against the undead, Donald Trump claims to be at the top of that list. His craze for comparing himself to other historically great presidents has hit an all time low. It’s his hollow minded idea that if George Washington came back from the dead to run for president, and along with vice president Abraham Lincoln, that he would win the presidency by a landslide. He told the Washington Post reporters, ““I think it would be hard if George Washington came back from the dead and he chose Abraham Lincoln as his vice-president, I think it would have been very hard for them to beat me.”

via YahooNews

BONER CANDIDATE #3: IT’S CURIOUS THAT THIS GUY WAS AT A PARAMORE CONCERT.

After watching some of Tuesday’s Paramore concert Taylor Shelton, and Dayle Hand headed out to the bar to grab a few drinks. Once a man saw they were a couple, he started verbally berating both of them. Shelton began panicking for her life and the man starts going primal lunging at them. It was at that point security noticed the situation and stepped in. Shelton stressed, “At minimum, ten people were on top of this guy fighting for a good five to 10 minutes, like he was not giving up.” Police advised the couple that the man will likely be in jail for the next few days. It’s vague to know if charges have been filed since the incident is still being investigated.

via Fox13

