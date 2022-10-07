Boner of the Day for October 7th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST RUNNING FOR OFFICE IN UTAH COUNTY.

Republican nominee for Utah County Clerk, Aaron Davidson, made comments during a Commission hearing last month saying that he believes tax dollars should not be spent on the monkeypox vaccine and that those who take the vaccine are subjects of a “biomedical experiment”. After Davidson said, “They chose to live that lifestyle, and if something happens to them, I think that should come out of their own pocket”, Health Department representative Nancy Flake was quick to tell him that the vaccine is free for the state and the recipients.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE SHE WANTS RUSSIAN TROOPS TO PATROL A US BORDER.

In Kari Lake’s new campaign ad, she used stock footage of Russian soldiers marching in a victory parade while falsely claiming in the narration that the footage showed the National Guard.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: JOHN CURTIS UNDERSTANDS THE HEAVY BURDEN OF BEING A MAN.

During last night’s debate against his challenger for state Representative, John Curtis made comments about his “unapologetically pro-life” stance on abortion saying, “I get it. If you’re a woman, it stinks… I wish as a man I didn’t have to make this decision. I wish women could make this decision”.

via Deseret News

