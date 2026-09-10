Boner of the Day for September 10th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1 AN ON BRAND REPUBLICAN FAIL AT THE CONVENTION IN DA LAS.

At the Republican convention in Dallas, Texas, one of the letter L’s in the word Dallas fell off the podium right at the start. Viewers online immediately noticed and began chiming in with comments like “Must have used the same construction from the reflecting pool,” and “Whole administration is coming apart at the seams,” and even “No worries, Republicans watching can’t read anyway.” The error was fixed after the first speaker, but this wasn’t the first glitch for Republicans that day. Earlier, the inflatable slide from Air Force One was inadvertently inflated, which caused Donald Trump’s flight to take off later than scheduled.

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Boner Candidate #2 SHE HAD A FULL BUCKET LOADED AND READY.

A Florida woman has been accused of throwing a bucket of her own poop into the face of a neighbor. According to an article on Mr. Prep, the suspect, Yirsi Machado Rivera, “banged on the neighbor’s door, accused her of sleeping with her husband, then hurled the bucket before fleeing.” Rivera, who is facing legal charges due to the incident, claims she didn’t do it and that “a broken toilet forced her to dispose of “caca.””

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!!! WINNNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3 IF YOU CARED ABOUT FAIR ELECTIONS, YOU WOULDN’T BE MAKING IT SO HARD TO DO MY JOB.

Utah’s Lieutenant Governor, Diedre Henderson, is under investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice after “refusing to hand over the state’s entire, unredacted voter database.” She was notified of the situation via a memo from the Department of Justice saying: “As you are aware…you are currently under investigation and ongoing litigation as to the extent to which you have failed to comply with your duties under the [Civil Rights Act] as well as the National Voter Registration Act.” Utah isn’t the only state the Department of Justice is after for the same issue – 30 states in total have been targeted for not sharing voter information. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Henderson said the following about this move by the DOJ: “If you cared about the security of the elections, … you would not be threatening election officials with prison sentences, you would not be suing all of us, you would not be investigating all of us constantly.” Henderson has indicated she is willing to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to implement new mail in ballot practices that will complicate voting, if needed.

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