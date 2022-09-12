Boners

Boner of the Day for September 12th, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: THE REF MADE A QUESTIONABLE CALL, SO WHAT ELSE COULD THEY DO?

A youth football league in Herriman is now part of a police investigation after a brawl between parents broke out over a referee’s call.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #2: 12 YEARS OF TORMENT AND TERROR

An Ohio man has been sentenced to three years in prison after it was found that he had spent 12 years stalking and terrorizing actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. Between 2007 and 2015, the man, James David Rogers, sent LaRue about 37 letters with threatening content such as, “I want to make your life so miserable that you can’t stand it,” and, “You should be very scared”.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #3: “One more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them.”

Two Utah bus drivers have been placed on administrative leave because of their reactions to students telling them they took a wrong turn. A student in Lehi filmed a video of one of the bus drivers saying, “One more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them.” The second bus driver is seen in a video responding, “I know! OK? Shut up!” when a student tells them they made a wrong turn.

via Fox 13

 

 

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top