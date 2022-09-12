Boner of the Day for September 12th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE REF MADE A QUESTIONABLE CALL, SO WHAT ELSE COULD THEY DO?
A youth football league in Herriman is now part of a police investigation after a brawl between parents broke out over a referee’s call.
Boner Candidate #2: 12 YEARS OF TORMENT AND TERROR
An Ohio man has been sentenced to three years in prison after it was found that he had spent 12 years stalking and terrorizing actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. Between 2007 and 2015, the man, James David Rogers, sent LaRue about 37 letters with threatening content such as, “I want to make your life so miserable that you can’t stand it,” and, “You should be very scared”.
Boner Candidate #3: “One more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them.”
Two Utah bus drivers have been placed on administrative leave because of their reactions to students telling them they took a wrong turn. A student in Lehi filmed a video of one of the bus drivers saying, “One more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them.” The second bus driver is seen in a video responding, “I know! OK? Shut up!” when a student tells them they made a wrong turn.