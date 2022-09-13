Boner of the Day for September 13th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DAMN RIGHT WE’RE UPSET.
The Emmy’s are catching flak left and right from Twitter. The late celebrity is adored amongst her fans for a plethora of movies, and music. Most notably is Grease, Xanadu, and Sordid lives. While the Emmy’s did relay her passing through their memoriam page, they failed to picture the actress during the actual segment on air. We are full of sorrow that she passed away last month, after a 30 year fight against cancer. The fans are calling out the Emmy awards, to make sure Olivia get’s the recognition she deserves.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: WE’RE THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS. THAT’S WASHINGTON. WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?
The Washington Commanders have been the laughing stock of the NFL for quite sometime. They just can’t catch a break, and Week 1 of the season made no exception. As a truck selling their coffee mugs outside the arena, is fighting criticism for the cups they were selling. The W of the logo is on the coffee mug with an outlined Washington state. The field is settled in Maryland, and the Washington in their name refers to Washington D.C. not the state.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE HAS A RAG-TAG SPY RING OF HUMAN INTELLIGENCE
Crackpot conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, is no fan of surveillance. That’s why Alex makes sure he’s the one running it for his household. A multi-year custody battle with his ex-wife caused ‘extensive monitoring’ taking into account her activities, and location. “Alex is obsessed with me, has had me followed for years, has done everything to infringe on my liberties and personal freedom to impose himself into my life,” Kelly Jones says. Alex Jones is also privy to sticking his nose in his current marriage.