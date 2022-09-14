Boner of the Day for September 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE WERE OVERSTOCKED AND OUT OF FREEZER SPACE.

The director of an Idaho funeral home is facing 63 misdemeanor charges after police discovered multiple unrefrigerated and unidentified bodies. Police were first informed of “possible fraudulent activity involving missing anatomical donations” by Idaho State University with whom the director, Lance Robert Peck, was partnered. Police discovered the first bodies after they investigated the building when a complaint was made about a smell coming from the area.

Boner Candidate #2: IS IT SENSELESS MURDER, OR A DELICIOUS DUMPLING?

During a recent speech, Lauren Boebert read a bible verse from Romans in “The Message” edition of the book. When she came to the phrase “wanton killing” she pronounced “wanton” like “wonton”- the Chinese dumpling. She stopped reading the verse and said, “I don’t know what a wonton killing is. I’m gonna have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.”

Boner Candidate #3: IF HE IS THE EPITOME OF WHAT IT MEANS TO BE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT THEN WE GOT REAL BIG PROBLEMS.

The Utah Sherriff’s Association has booked a controversial figure to speak at their annual conference next week. Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has spoken at QAnon conventions and has openly supported the Proud Boys. Clarke has also said that Black Lives Matter is a hate group and calls the group Black “Lies” Matter. The Utah Sherriff’s Association advertised Clarke’s speech with a flier reading, “America has become increasingly divided and polarized… But Milwaukee County Sheriff knows where we must begin; we must stop blaming others; look at our problems with open eyes; take ownership of our family, community and country.”

